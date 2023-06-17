The moment fans were waiting for finally arrived on June 16 when Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush hit the screens. However, many of the viewers have been disappointed. From the dresses to the dialogues to the VFX, no department seems to have been spared by them who had huge expectations from the film ever since it was announced. It has sparked a meme-fest despite staggering numbers on day one and here are some of them:

While the filmmaker used heavy VFX to make it visually appealing to youth, this decision has unfortunately overpowered the storytelling. The screenplay played a big loophole as it fails to grab our attention and keep us glued to our seats. With the runtime of 3 hours, one would expect a water-tight screenplay and razor-sharp editing but sadly, it makes the cine goer lose his interest due to many unnecessary songs and sequences, which does nothing but hamper the experience.

Also, the decision of narrating this story in a dark atmosphere looked completely wrong as it leaves you with a gloomy experience. The addition of animated characters and their superpowers reminds you of MCU and DC characters like The Flash, Rocket from The Guardians of the Galaxy and others. In fact, it also takes you to parts of The Hobbit and Gotham City from The Batman.

