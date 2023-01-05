OTT has given us numerous memorable shows and films that have thrown light on the various aspects of our lives. One such aspect is friendship and few shows and films have beautifully shown different shades of friendship such as love, hate and struggles. Celebrating this never-ending bond, here are a few shows and films based on friendship which are a must watch!

Pitchers S2 [ZEE5]

Produced by TVF, Pitchers made their debut in 2015 and went on to break the internet as it became an instant hit with an IMDB rating of 9.1. After a long wait, the second season is back and while the first season revolved around four friends leaving their day jobs and starting a company together, the second season is about growing the company and surviving in the cut-throat world of start-ups while maintaining their friendship and bond. Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. Spanning across 5 episodes, Pitchers is available for its viewers on ZEE5.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara [Netflix]

The film revolves around the friendship of 3 friends – Kabir, Imran and Arjun, who take a vacation in Spain before Kabir’s marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears which leads to a better understanding of life and friendship. The iconic film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and stars Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in key roles.

Uunchai [ZEE5]

Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Javed (Boman Irani) and Om (Anupam Kher) who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Dengzongpa), whose heart belonged in the Himalayas. They are joined on the trek by Shabina (Neena Gupta) who is Javed’s wife, Mala (Sarika) who happens to be the long-lost love of Bhupen and Shraddha (Parineeti Chopra) who is their tour guide. A simple trek to the Everest Base Camp turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom.

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 [Amazon Prime Video]

The show explores the journey of four women with different personalities in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, get together at their favourite garage bar – Truck to binge talk and enjoy. In this season, Anjana, Umang, Damini and Siddhi find themselves bidding painful farewells, dealing with emotional baggage, walking through torn-up spaces and yet, finding reasons to smile and giggle together. Check out this ‘Oh so relatable’ story right now!

Veere Di Wedding [ZEE5]

The film revolves around four childhood buddies Kalindi, Avni, Sakshi and Meera who come to meet Kalindi after they learn about her wedding with her boyfriend, Rishabh. Sakshi takes her girls to Thailand and they rediscover themselves better. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swar Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.