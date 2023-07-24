From pink screen to wrong subtitles: Technical glitches in theatres unite Oppenheimer with Barbie

During a screening of the highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, a technical problem created a memorable experience for a viewer. During the final 20 minutes of the three-hour epic biographical drama, the right half of the screen turned bright pink, resulting in what has become known as the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon. Sharing this experience Britt Rivera wrote, “My sister just saw Oppenheimer and something went wrong and half the screen was pink for the last 20 minutes of the movie so she got the true Barbenheimmer experience.”

Another unexpected hitch occurred at a movie theater when a technical problem displayed Barbie subtitles during a screening of Oppenheimer. Despite the error, the film was released, resulting in an unusual and inadvertent crossover with Barbie.

According to a Twitter user named Sapun, there was an interesting incident at a movie theater in India. He shared that a friend of his cousin posted on Instagram about witnessing the film, Oppenheimer being played with Barbie subtitles. Quite an amusing mix-up at the cinema!

The unintentional blending of Oppenheimer and Barbie subtitles created quite a stir on social media, with some dubbing it the ‘Barbenheimer’ experience. The credit roll, which included bright pink font for the performers’ names and white lettering for their separate roles on the left side, added a bizarre yet suitable touch.

While the mistake amused onlookers, it also prompted a controversy among moviegoers who were torn to choose which film to see first. This fun clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters drew attention not only in India but also around the world.

The ‘Barbenheimer’ event produced one-of-a-kind film experiences. Despite the technical issue, both Oppenheimer and Barbie have been well-received, attracting substantial attention from audiences and even outselling big-budget Indian films in terms of ticket sales.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, tells the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, a major figure in the Manhattan Project’s production of the first nuclear weapons. The film delves into his vital role in establishing the Atomic Age.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, on the other hand, adopts a lighter and more entertaining approach, focusing on Mattel a well-known doll manufacturer. Both films premiered in theatres on the same day, sparking worldwide excitement among moviegoers.