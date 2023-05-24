In a shocking piece of news, popular TV and film actor Nitesh Pandey died on Wednesday, 24 May in a suspected case of cardiac arrest. As per the latest reports, the actor was found dead in a hotel room in Maharashtra’s Nashik late at night. While the cause of death is said to be a heart attack, the postmortem report is still awaited. The police team has reached the hotel and an investigation is underway. Speaking of which, the actor’s shocking demise has yet again drawn attention to the alarming rates of heart attacks across the industry. Prior to him, veteran actor Satish Kaushik also died due to a sudden heart attack in March this year.

Keeping in view the number of cases in recent times, it is clearly a sign to take care of our heart health.

Take a look at some celebrities who passed away due to cardiac arrests:

Satish Kaushik: Legendary actor-director-screenwriter Satish Kaushik passed away on 9 March 2023 at the age of 66 after suffering from a sudden heart attack. He was in Delhi at that time.

Raju Srivastava: Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away last year on 21 September after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Delhi. He underwent treatment at the hospital for almost a month, after succumbing to his condition.

KK: One of the finest singers of our age, Krishnakumar Kunnat, popularly known as KK, passed away last on 31 May after he suffered a sudden heart attack. It was after his performance in Kolkata that he complained of chest pain and succumbed to it.

Sidharth Shukla: Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla’s death came as a big shock to the entire industry. The actor died at the age of 40 after suffering a cardiac arrest on 2 September 2021.

Puneeth Rajkumar: The Kannada superstar passed away at the age of 46 after he suffered a heart attack in 2021.

Apart from these recent cases, cardiac arrests have had a long history in the industry. Many other actors like Om Puri, Inder Kumar, Reema Lagoo, and Farooq Shaikh also faced similar fates in the past.

In the meantime, Nitesh Pandey’s sudden demise is not the only bad news that came around this morning. Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, also died due to a car accident on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.