'From Netflix hater to Apple ambassador': Steven Spielberg criticised by Twitterati following deal with Apple TV+

Among a host of Hollywood biggies who have teamed up with Apple's new video streaming subscription service, Apple TV+, is Steven Spielberg. The Oscar-winning director is reviving his 1985 television series Amazing Stories, but his collaboration with the tech giant, and his presence at AppleTV+'s launch event has not bode well with Twitterati.

Many netizens expressed their shock over Spielberg's deal with Apple's streaming giant, weeks after the filmmaker declared war against Netflix. He had proposed that a change in rules should be implemented that will make films made by the streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon ineligible for Oscars.

The veteran director's comments came days after Netflix feature Roma, directed by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, bagged three awards — Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film — at the 91st Academy Awards.

Now, Spielberg's association with Apple TV+ has irked Twitteri, with many slamming the director for his move, even labelling him hypocritical.

Apple is so anti-Netflix they got Steven Spielberg #AppleEvent — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 25, 2019

Steven Spielberg, who has openly argued that movies that are just on a TV aren't real movies and shouldn't be considered the same kind of art, is being paid to tell you why Apple TV+ is good. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) March 25, 2019

"netflix movies shouldn't win oscars!" - stephen spielberg, right before announcing his apple tv+ partnership — brendon bigley (@brendonbigley) March 25, 2019

Did we know Steven Spielberg was shilling for Apple during the kerfuffle with Netflix? Seems relevant! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Qnah8Nbq4Y — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 25, 2019

I guess Spielberg has his streaming service of choice. #AppleEvent — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 25, 2019

Steven Spielberg bitching about Netflix, but introducing Apple's new slate of original streaming content is telling. #AppleEvent — Bennett D. Bennett ♠ (@BennettDBennett) March 25, 2019

The presence of “save movie theaters” Spielberg in all of this is a big old mixed message, no? — kateyrich (@kateyrich) March 25, 2019

From Netflix Hater to Apple Ambassador: The Steven Spielberg Story — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) March 25, 2019

