'From Netflix hater to Apple ambassador': Steven Spielberg criticised by Twitterati following deal with Apple TV+

FP Staff

Mar 26, 2019 16:23:22 IST

Among a host of Hollywood biggies who have teamed up with Apple's new video streaming subscription service, Apple TV+, is Steven Spielberg. The Oscar-winning director is reviving his 1985 television series Amazing Stories, but his collaboration with the tech giant, and his presence at AppleTV+'s launch event has not bode well with Twitterati.

Steven Spielberg is reviving his 1985 TV show Amazing Stories for AppleTV+. Image from Twitter

Many netizens expressed their shock over Spielberg's deal with Apple's streaming giant, weeks after the filmmaker declared war against Netflix. He had proposed that a change in rules should be implemented that will make films made by the streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon ineligible for Oscars.

The veteran director's comments came days after Netflix feature Roma, directed by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, bagged three awards — Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film — at the 91st Academy Awards.

Now, Spielberg's association with Apple TV+ has irked Twitteri, with many slamming the director for his move, even labelling him hypocritical.

