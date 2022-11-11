We have entered the second week of November, and as December is approaching closer so is the winter season. Therefore one can’t deny that the company of your cosy blankets, a cup of hot chocolate, and the perfect content to binge on is what we all desire for. And if you also want the same then you have landed on the right spot, as we are about to disclose the much-awaited OTT releases of this week. With series like The Crown and Breathe: Into The Shadows last week was loaded with suspense, this week brings in the treat for all the spy thriller junkies and action lovers. So what are you waiting for, just grab your popcorn and pull up your blankets because you are surely up for a power-packed ride. Hence, without further ado, let’s take a look at the OTT releases of this week.

Monica, O My Darling (Netflix)

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, Vasant Bala’s Monica, O My Darling promises to give you a taste of a neo-noir crime comedy thriller. Releasing on 11 November, the movie marks the filmmaker’s third feature directorial and you can enjoy it on Netflix.

Mukhbir (Zee5)

For all the spy lovers, you have been treated in a big way with Shivam Nair’s Mukhbir – The Story Of A Spy. Featuring Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zoya Afroz, and Barkha Bisht in prominent roles, Mukhbir has already created quite a buzz online. You can enjoy the eight thrilling episodes on Zee5.

Tanaav (Sony LIV)

Wondering what happens when a team of special forces is sent to Kashmir, in a bid to keep terrorism under control? Well, tune in to Sony Liv on 11 November. An ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Zarina Wahab, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Amit Gaur, Sahiba Bali, and Arslan Goni among others will take you on a ride of covert activities amidst the picturesque valley of heaven on earth.

Ancient Apocalypse (Netflix)

Docuseries lovers haven’t been overlooked this week. Journalist Graham Hancock is all geared up to take you all on a journey across the globe hunting to seek evidence of ancient civilisations, and unsolved mysteries that go back to the Ice Age. Ancient Apocalypse is releasing on 11 November on Netflix.