We are only four days away from the Independence Day. Nana Patekar’s Krantiveer and Tirangaa, Sunny Deol’s Border and Gadar are dying to be aired on television, even though there’s no trace of the British in these films. Anyway, we are here to talk about the films that showcase the nation’s valor and ferocity in gaining Independence from the British Raj. Filmmakers have been milking the national and patriotic sentiment of the audience to please the box-office for ages, and what better sentiment than this! Here are some of the films:

Shaheed (1965)

Manoj Kumar reached the pinnacle of patriotism and nationalism ages before Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were even born. He played the iconic role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh back in 1965, a fearless freedom fighter who was driven by both valor and vision. His words hit hard and exposed the nation’s bleak and dangerous future. And this film was a runway success was screened retrospectively on 15th August 2016 at the Independence Day Film Festival, jointly presented by the Indian Directorate of Film Festivalsand Ministry of Defense, commemorating 69th Indian Independence Day.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Another memorable performance came from Ajay Devgn in Rajkumar Santoshi’s biographical drama that fetched him his second National award after Zakhm. Several films on the freedom fighter have been made, but in recent times, this one has had the maximum impact on viewers. It has the correct dose of sentiment and restraint.

Mard (1985)

Manmohan Desai was eccentric but also unabashedly entertaining in his filmmaking style. His Mard was no less, it was criticized for being crude but he stood firm in his portrayal of India’s fight for independence. It had bewildering scenes but all done with a sense of conviction. The idea must have been to burn the box-office that time, and not care about how it will age. His job was done, and we did get our Independence in the film.

Mangal Pandey- The Rising (2005)

Aamir Khan and Ketan Mehta’s film released three days before the Independence Day in 2005. The reactions were mixed but that’s not the point here right now, it’s about feeling patriotic and pulsating. Khan essayed the role of Indian sepoy Mangal Pandey, who’s betrayed by the senior officers of his own army that triggers the battle for Indian independence. He fights till the end to end the reign of the British, the only tragedy is the dream stood fulfilled only after he wasn’t there to see an independent India.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

Chiranjeevi’s ambitious period drama was both flawed and fascinating. Before Mangal Pandey, this warrior was hungry to see an Independent India, in fact, he’s known as the first Indian to make an attempt to end the British Rule. And the leading man pumped all his energy to create an exquisitely crafted and often jingoistic drama.

1942- A Love Story (1994)

A romance brews amid violence and venom. The year is 1942, the British Rule is five years away from its end. The film ends with a close-up of the tricolor, and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra beautifully blends romance and patriotism without turning his film into a pretentious potpourri.

Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)

Shyam Benegal’s episodic and sprawling take on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose remains one of the better films based on India’s movement for independence. Sachin Khedekar played the eponymous character and nearly disappeared into the nuances of the historic figure. screened retrospective on August 14, 2016 at the Independence Day Film Festival jointly presented by the Indian Directorate of Film Festivals and Ministry of Defence, commemorating 70th Indian Independence Day.