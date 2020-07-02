From Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli to Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2, trailers released this week

New trailer include those of Lijo Jose Pellissery's new Malayalam film Churuli, and Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut Breathe 2 on Amazon Prime Video India

A number of new shows and films are making their way to streaming platforms. From Abhishek Bachchan's much-anticipated debut on the small screen through a thriller, to some horror and psychological gameplay as well as the retelling of an Arthurian legend, the month of July is already geared up to offer a number of shows to gorge on.

Here are the trailers of a few series and films that are soon to debut on OTTs

Breathe 2: Into The Shadows

The trailer of the show sees Abhishek Bachchan as a desperate father whose daughter goes missing. The story highlights a dichotomy in Abhishek's character when he is asked by a masked figure to kill if he wants to see his daughter alive. Abhishek's character is seen wondering, "Am I a killer or a father," as the film progresses and bodies keep piling up. Amit Sadh is seen playing a cop who is heading the probe, while Nithya plays the mum. The identity of the masked figure remains hidden in the trailer.

The show marks Abhishek Bachchan's debut on television and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July.

Churuli

The trailer of the film sees a woman retelling a folk tale about the legend of a phantom in the jungle who misguides people for fun. Starring Chemban Vinod, along with Joju George, Vinay Forrt, and Jaffer Idukki, the film is set in the hills it shows a character setting out to capture the phantom Perumadan, but instead falling for its deceit without even realising it.

The film could release directly on a streaming platform but the release date is yet unknown.

Cursed

A dark fantasy based on a graphic novel by Frank Miller, Cursed follows the Lady of the Lake Nimue as she gets swept up in a war between magic and the church. The trailer shows her being given the task of bringing Excalibur to Merlin, but has a moment when it seems she is claiming the sword for herself.

The role of Nimue is plated by Katherine Langford while Devon Terrell plays the legendary King Arthur.

The series will arrive on Netflix on 17 July.

Mafia

The psychological thriller shows the reunion of friends that turn into a real-life gamble as they indulge in a social deduction game. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, the show features Ridhima Ghosh, Namit Das, Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M, Anindita Bose and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles.

In an interaction with Indulge Express, one of the lead actors of the show, Namit Das said that the trailer is just a "glimpse into the backdrop story" and that the story really starts unravelling when the friends start playing the game.

The show will stream on Zee5 on 10 July.