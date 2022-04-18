Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has earned over Rs 500 crore at the global box office in its extended weekend of four days.

After the pandemic crisis, the box office witnessed a solid boost across the country thanks to films like Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and the latest release KGF 2. Talking about the latter, the Kannada biggie has entered the Rs 500 crore club in its extended opening at the global box office.

The Hindi version has raked over Rs 190 crore in just 4 days and the film is expected to challenge the lifetime business of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at the box office. While the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer is setting new benchmarks at the box office, there are some upcoming biggies that can challenge the humongous collections of KGF 2 at the domestic market. Let's check them out...

Laal Singh Chaddha

Director Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news for quite some time now. The Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh starrer is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the titular role. Since the film marks the comeback of Aamir Khan on the silver screen after a long break of 4 years, it is expected to make the cash registers ringing.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

One of the finest actor of recent times, Ranbir Kapoor will portray the character of a superhero in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The action-adventure fantasy drama, which is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films of all time, marks the first onscreen collaboration between newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Witnessing the mesmerising chemistry of the real-life couple on the silver screen for the first time is expected to be a delightful experience for the cine-goers.

Pushpa 2

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Well, after Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, the above mentioned pan-India sequel is expected to take a historic start at the box office. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer will take the narrative forward from where the first part ended. The epic face-off between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the action-thriller.

Pathaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

After the debacle of Zero, the 'King Khan' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will return to the silver screen after a gap over four years with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The espionage thriller has been mounted on a lavish scale and is expected to be a visual treat for the audience. Produced under the banner of YRF, the film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

Fighter

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

With Fighter, we will witness the fresh pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sizzle on the silver screen. The aerial action franchise, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. It will be bankrolled by Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande along with Viacom 18 Studios.

Tiger 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reunite as Tiger and Zoya for Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The high-octane action thriller is expected to be bigger and grander than its previous parts. Also starring Emraan Hashmi in a key role, the film will release during the Eid weekend in 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​