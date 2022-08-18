In an interview recently, ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena, upon being asked about people wanting to boycott the film, she stated, 'I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling.'

When did this trend of Boycott Bollywood even begin? When was this hashtag discovered and by whom and why? What compelled the nation to boycott that was always regarded as the second-closest medium of entertainment and engagement after sports? Nobody knows. Social media has played a crucial role in making anonymity as massive as stardom. A random user can relentlessly abuse a movie star and get away with it unscathed. A reply from the opposite is the time when the scars begin to show up. A lot of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu have recently spoken about this sudden, unexpected trend.

In an interview recently, ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena, upon being asked about people wanting to boycott the film, she stated, “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” She added, “But the fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa is all set for a release tomorrow in cinemas. In majorly all of their interviews, they were asked about their fear of getting boycotted by the audiences. The duo had a cheerful and self-deprecating response all the time. “I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting,” said Kashyap. Pannu added, “Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

At the teaser launch of his next film Dhokha Round D Corner, R. Madhavan, fresh off the success of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, opined, “If we release good movies and people like it then they will naturally come to theatres." He even spoke about south films doing better business than Hindi offerings. “I would like to clearly state that only a few films have done better than those of Hindi stars. They are Pushpa, the KGF films, the Baahubali films and RRR. These are only six films that have worked. We can't call this a pattern. I think the audience's preferences have changed after the pandemic. They are consuming content from all over the world,” said the actor-director.

Vijay Deverakonda, gearing up for his film Liger next week, at a recent event, shared his thoughts on this much-talked about issue and said, “We watch films in cinemas and not social media. We need to address this concern since the film industry is a massive economy. If we boycott the industry, thousands of families, I mean it’s just not the actor. I mean in Liger, it’s not just me and Ananya, one film affects thousands of families.”

#VijayDevarakonda honestly speaking none have given priority to this boycott trend but instead made fun of it but u were the only one who respected even that section of audience who think of boycott n said to address the issue one who respects audience are the real stars #liger pic.twitter.com/Niw6P3BwhO — ash7777 (@ash7777_ash) August 17, 2022

But perhaps the one response that blew up like no one else’s was that Arjun Kapoor’s. Keeping his demeanour no-holds-barred in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapoor unleashed his thoughts and take somewhat like this, “I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that our work will speak for ourselves. You know you don't always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality.”

