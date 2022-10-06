Entertainment

From Jumme Ki Raat to Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, here are Jacqueline Fernandez's songs to listen to this weekend

The actress has been the face of all the party anthems since the time we first heard her name and to date, she has ruled the hearts of the audience.

This song from ‘A Flying Jatt’ tool the nation by Storm. No matter how the film performed, this song is still played in clubs and parties. It was Jacqueline who took over the entire movie and made it better with this dance number.

 

This song from Kick made Jacqueline one of the most watched actresses. She had drama, sass and beauty. Everything about her stunned everybody in the song. While Salman Khan is a huge name in the industry, it was she who stole the show in that music video.

 

This song by Meet Bros is to date the most enjoyed dance number in India. From Shadis to club parties, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is a favorite song to be played.

 

Her latest released Ra Ra Rakkamma is one of the blockbuster songs of year 2022. From her chemistry with Kichcha Sudeepa to her attractive looks, everything was a vision to witness.

 

This song from Drive starring Jacqueline along with Sushant Singh was one of a kind startling number. We are still not over how their chemistry shined through and how hot Jacqueline looked in the music video.

