Sonu Sood shot to fame with the film Yuva, in which the actor played the role of Abhishek Bachchan's brother. Since then, Sood has proved his acting prowess time and again.

Actor turned philanthropist Sonu Sood turns a year older today, 49, to be precise. Born in Moga, Punjab, Sood made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Shaheed-E-Azam, in which he portrayed the role of Bhagat Singh. Before making an appearance in the Hindi film industry, the actor worked in Tamil and Telugu films, including Kallazhagar, Nenjinile and Majunu.

Sonu Sood shot to fame with the film Yuva, in which the actor played the role of Abhishek Bachchan's brother. Since then, Sood has proved his acting prowess time and again and has featured in multiple films, including Happy New Year, Singh Is King, and Simmba, among others.

The actor has also been in the headlines since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sood helped many people return to their hometowns amid a nationwide lockdown by arranging buses for them.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his best films so far:

1. Jodhaa Akbar

Released in 2008, Jodha Akbar was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. Sonu Sood played the role of Sujamal in the film. Jodha Akbar revolves around Mughal emperor Akbar and his marriage to Rajput princess Jodha.

2. Singh Is Kinng

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Singh Is King was released in 2008. The film featured Sonu Sood in the role of Lakhan Singh, aka, Lucky, King of the Australian underworld. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, and Neha Dhupia among others.

3. Dabangg

Abhinav Kashyap's directorial project, Dabangg featured Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, and Arbaaz Khan among others. Released in 2010, the film revolves around the challenges faced by Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey (a cop). Sonu Sood plays the role of lead antagonist Chedi Singh in the film.

4. Julayi

Released in 2012, Julayi is a Telugu film starring Allu Arjun, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sonu Sood. Sood plays the role of Bittu in this action/comedy film.

5. Simmba

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was released in 2018, Simmba featured Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonu Sood in the lead role. Simmba revolves around the life of a corrupt cop (Ranveer Singh) who is forced to choose the right path after a turn of events.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.