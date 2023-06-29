Romance, drama and action have always been the heart of films that connects the moviegoers to the Indian cinema. Apart from these aspects, patriotic films have always engraved a special place in the hearts of audiences. Let’s have a look at the upcoming films that revolve around IAF (Indian Air Force) ready to enliven the exhilaration of film buffs.

1) VT13 – Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film inspired by true events and set in the backdrop of the aviation department, VT13 will showcase Varun Tej playing the role of an IAF officer marking his never-seen-before avatar. The film stars Former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Handa, this yet untitled Telugu-Hindi action drama is touted to be one of the biggest air force films of the year.

2) Fighter – Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared a sneak peek from his upcoming film, Fighter, raising the curiosity bar a notch higher for his fans.

Fighter will be the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after War and Bang Bang. Hrithik Roshan will be seen acing the role of Fighter jet pilot, Shamsher Pathania. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

3) Sky Force – Starring Akshay Kumar, Produced by Dinesh Vijan

Akshay Kumar’s newest addition to the list of his films is an aerial drama Sky Force, produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is based on real-life incidents and will release in theatres in 2024.

4) Tejas – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in an aerial action thriller that revolves around the story of a brave Indian Air Force Pilot, Tejas Gill. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is all set to release this year.

