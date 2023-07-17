Harleen Sethi has been grabbing lots of attention ever since the trailer of her latest show Kohrra dropped. And now, as the show was released over the weekend on Netflix India, Harleen’s social media has been flooded with praises. Not just fans, but even the industry has lauded her performance as Nimrat in the show. Overall, Kohrra has received great reviews, but one thing that has been especially highlighted throughout has been the layered performance that Harleen has delivered so effortlessly.

Many have appreciated Harleen and are saying that she steals the show in this one. Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Hansal Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Aisha Ahmed, and Karan Johar have showered praises on Harleen. In Fact, Karan wrote in his post that Harleen is pitch-perfect in the series. Well, it is truly overwhelming to see the kind of response that is coming her way and it only shows that the talented actress has quite a long way to go.

Mehta wrote- “Well written, excellently directed and unabashedly authentic this is Indian storytelling at its best. Kudos Sudip Sharma, Gunjit, Diggy and Randeep Jha.”

Pet themes from Paatal Lok and Udta Punjab show up in different ways in the quite spectacular Kohrra on @NetflixIndia. Cop buddies, drugs, crime and so many fucked up people inhabit a haunting world set somewhere in Punjab. Some terrific performances by @Suvinder_Vicky and… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 16, 2023

Harleen has truly been an ace performer, earlier she has impressed with her craft in shows like Broken But Beautiful, Kathmandu Connection, Gone Game Season 2, and many more. Now with Kohrra flooding her inbox with praises, it will be great to see what the actress treats us to next.