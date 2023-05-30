Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived with Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office in 2022. Be it experiencing 50% occupancy in the cinema halls to having faced a protest, the film emerged as a success. Starring Alia Bhatt, the film collected around 9 Cr. on first day in the post-pandemic era and crossed 100 Cr. in around 2 weeks of its release. After premiering at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ went on to become the first hit of 2022.

Starting the winning spree with the 68th Filmfare awards, Gangubai Kathiawadi booked the highest number of nominations in 16 categories and took home 10 awards that include, Best Film (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Best Director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female), (Alia Bhatt), Best Dialogue, (Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha), Best Background Score, (Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara), Best Choreography, (Kruti Mahesh (Dholida- Gangubai Kathiawadi), Best Cinematography, (Sudeep Chatterjee), Best Costume Design, (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma), Best Production Design, (Subrata Chakraborty And Amit Ray) and the Special RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent, Janhvi Shrimankar (Dholida- Gangubai Kathiawadi).

Ahead of it, at the 23rd IIFA awards, the film won 5 awards. At IIFA awards, Gangubai Kathiawadi won awards for Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) – Alia Bhatt, Best Debut (Male) – Shantanu Maheshwari, Best Screenplay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, Best Dialogue – Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and Best Cinematography – Sudeep Chatterjee.

“I started this film in my mind in 2012. I read the book and bought the rights,” said Bhansali. “But then I thought ‘my mind is not ready yet to make this film’.” He added, “I have always wanted embellishments and curtains and pillows and architecture and rich costumes but with heavy-duty dialogue. For Gangubai Kathiawadi, I was stripped of everything. It was new territory, an adventure zone for me and I was on guard from beginning to end,” said the filmmaker about the film.

