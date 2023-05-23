Kriti Sanon is a shining example of an outsider who with hard work, sharp career choices and above all resilience rose to the top league of stars minus the support of industry godfathers or filmy connections. Today as she completes 9 years in the movie business, she not only has some of the biggest blockbusters to her credit but also some solid performances.

With her very first film ‘Heropanti’ 9 years ago she had arrived and won the ‘Best Debut Actress’ for the film – An engineer before entering the film industry, Sanon is not your ordinary actress and that even reflects in her choice of films as she walks the fine line between high-content and high-entertainment. With films like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Lukka Chuppi, she stood out as a talent to reckon with and was also the first choice for some commercial potboilers standing toe-to-toe with the industry’s biggest male superstars.

Today she is listed among the top 3 leading ladies in Bollywood, but the climb to the top wasn’t a simple one. From a middle-class girl hailing from Patparganj in Delhi, to making her debut with Heropanti to eventually coming into her own as an actor, and proving she has what it takes with one stellar performance after the next – Kriti climbed the ladder by herself which is what makes her journey even more inspiring.

Her relatability made her a brand favourite as girls across the country look up to her and today she is part of some of the most sought-after films like The Crew which stars three of the best of different generations of actresses with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti. She will also be seen in possibly one of India’a biggest dream role for any actress as Sita in Adipurush. And she also has the large scale entertainer, Ganapath with her very debut co-star, Tiger Shroff along with Amitabh Bachchan. And audience is also super excited for her upcoming robot rom-com with Shahid Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon was earlier quoted saying, “I don’t think I have reached even 50 percent of what I can do. There is a lot more I can offer. I am just glad that people are seeing me in different zones. I feel excited and blessed in this phase, which probably is the best of my career. It took a lot of consistency, passion, hard work and belief in myself to get here. ”

Throughout her journey, Kriti has faced challenges and slower opportunities because of her lack of network inside tbe industry, coming from a completely different world, but she has always remained resilient. Her dedication, talent, and infectious enthusiasm serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors and individuals striving to achieve their dreams.

Kriti Sanon’s journey in the entertainment industry exemplifies the power of passion, hard work, and perseverance. She continues to shine and carve her path in Bollywood, leaving a lasting impact on the audience with her performances and inspiring many along the way.

