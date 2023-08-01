The portrayal of acid-attack survivors in mainstream media has historically been confined to one-dimensional and stereotypical representations. However, a paradigm shift is underway, thanks to the remarkable efforts of pioneering actresses like Deepika Padukone, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Deepika Padukone: A Catalyst for Change

Deepika Padukone has been instrumental in initiating a conversation about mental health and societal taboos. In her groundbreaking portrayal of an acid-attack survivor, in ‘Chhapaak,’ Deepika masterfully depicted the physical and emotional trauma faced by victims. By delving deep into the psyche of the character, she humanized the survivor’s experiences and emotions, encouraging viewers to recognize the strength and indomitable spirit that lies beneath the scars.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Elevating Authentic Narratives

In a refreshing departure from conventional narratives, Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Parul from ‘Kaalkoot’ brings a nuanced portrayal of an acid-attack survivor to the screen. A firm believer of perpetuating positivity, Shweta portrays complex emotions with subtlety and depth breathing life into the character’s journey of self-discovery, ambiguous morality and acceptance. By humanizing the survivor’s story and steering clear of stereotypes, Shweta is helping the audiences understand the agony, the pain of acid-attack survivors and urges us to confront our biases and empathize with the resilience of those affected by such heinous crimes.

Collectively, actresses like Deepika Padukone, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are leading a transformation in the way acid-attack survivors are portrayed in mainstream media. Their powerful performances and sincere efforts have brought attention to an often-neglected issue, encouraging society to confront its prejudices and perceptions about survivors.