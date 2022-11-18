Nushrratt Bharuccha has given some hot-stepper and grooving songs that have went on to become chartbusters and blockbusters. The actress is now all set to shake a leg on her previous songs at an upcoming event in Dubai which is a treat for her fans and media.

A source closed to the actress reveals, “Nushrratt will be performing on songs like Deedar De, Care Ni Karda, Dil Chori, Saiyaan Ji and the recently released, Radhe Radhe. She is super kicked about her performance and has been rehearsing since weeks as the act requires a good amount of energy to keep up with. This is the first time after Covid Nushrratt will be performing for a live audience and is very excited for it.”

The actress jetted off to Dubai laat night and was spotted at the airport sporting a casual chic white look. She kept her hair open and makeup to the minimal as she greeted the photographers at the airport.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2‘, for which she will kickstart shoot very soon. She also has ‘Selfiee‘ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

For over one month, the actress had been filming for the upcoming project, and at the same time, Nushrratt had been hopping around remote locations in the Central Asian Nation. And courtesy to the social media that the actress was successfully keeping her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. While it was obvious that she missed her cats, Nushrratt looked delighted as she held them around. Sharing the glance of their playtime, Nushrratt wrote in the caption, “Coming home this one after a month.”

