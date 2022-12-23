From Daniel Craig's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, latest OTT releases this week

Standing amidst the second last week of this year, relishing the holiday season like never before, and decking up our houses for all the Christmas celebrations, while the amazing 2022 is inching closer to its end, it surely must not affect the entertainment quotient of cinephiles. While Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain movie lovers on the big screen with his comedy film Cirkus, Tom Cruise is all set to keep the audiences hooked to their screens with the OTT release of his highest-grossing movie Top Gun: Maverick. Therefore the time is simply perfect to go on binge-watch mania. We have pulled together some of the latest OTT releases of this week so that your Christmas weekend is fully entertaining.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

After a long wait of three years Daniel Craig once again returns as world-famous detective Benoit Blanc. This time the master detective will be heading to Greece to peel the layers of mystery revolving around the death of a tech billionaire. In the 2019 hit Knives Out, Benoit Blanc investigated the death of the patriarch of a wealthy dysfunctional family. Helmed by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also features Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Kathryn Hahn among others. The movie premieres on Netflix this Friday, 23 December.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

A prequel to The Witcher, Blood Origin will take you back 1,200 years before the original. Premiering on OTT giant Netflix on 23 December, Blood Origin traces the origins of the first Witcher. The Witcher centers around the legend of Geralt of Rivia (essayed by Henry Cavill) and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra’s drama series features Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Joey Batey among others.

Pitchers Season 2

Coming after a gap of seven years, Pitchers season 2 exhibits how boys have graduated from beer to whiskey and from just establishing a startup to growing it. Featuring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Ridhi Dogra, Pitchers is one of the highest-rated series on IMDb, after it garnered a rating of 9.1. You can enjoy Pitchers Season 2 on Zee5 from 23 December.

Kathmandu Connection Season 2

After the success of debut season, the spy thriller Kathmandu Connection is back to enthrall audiences once again. Based on the aftermath of the infamous 1999 IC-814 hijack incident, Kathmandu Connection season 2 will also portray India’s most wanted fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. All you need to do to enjoy this thriller series is to tune in to SonyLIV on 23 December.

Top Gun: Maverick

From fulfilling the wish of audiences to see Tom Cruise’s iconic character once more to wearing the crown of being the highest-grossing movie this year, Top Gun: Maverick proved that the long wait was truly worth it. After entertaining the audiences on the big screen, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, essayed by Tom Cruise is all set to entertain the audiences as a test pilot and flight instructor in the comfort of their homes. On 26 December, you can enjoy Joseph Kosinki’s directorial on Amazon Prime Video.

