Shefali Shah has been continuously running busy this year with back-to-back releases of her films and web series that made her own the year. Recently, When the actress bumped into her wardrobe, she found a bundle of memories of her clothes that are related to her sisterhood days and shared a very sweet message that is appealing to the mass audience while leaving a lesson to be learned.

While taking to her social media, Shefali shared pictures of her wardrobe with a note mentioning the memories attached to her clothes and the journey she had with her clothes. This has certainly come as a very relatable thing to her millions of fans when she mentioned about her ways of reusing old clothes, be it sharing with sisters or using the tees as a mop. She further mentioned in the caption while tagging her loved ones- “Traveling clothes of sisterhood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Moreover, some of the fan comments on this post by Shefali also expressed how they are glad to have seen the actress having the same closet memories as they have. Some of the comments read; “This such an amazing post. Like few others mentioned I have also always wondered what celebs did with there clothes. I laughed so much knowing that you too convert tees to mops and hair bands. Many of my Kurtis become patch work quilts. And tees car wash rags. I am so so glad that you have made a post and I hope many people will be inspired by it.”

Apart from this, Shefali is also a face who has won a major acclamation for her performance as recently she won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa. After this, she won ‘The Alberto Sordi Family Award’ for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1. Shefali’s upcoming ‘Three of Us’ has made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.