From Brahmastra to Bimbisara, here’s what to watch on OTT this weekend
Apart from these, we also have Four More Shots Please S3 and Tripling, in case you’re looking for froth and fun.
This Diwali weekend, here’s what you catch and watch on OTT.
Disney Plus Hotstar
Brahmastra
This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer was a blockbuster at the box-office and is now going to stream on Disney Hotstar from October 23. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Ayan Mukerji spoke about the success of the film and said, “If I have to be honest, I did feel we were on to something that would excite the audience. This feeling was there, the instinct was very strong. It was a very new, unformed kind of a film. I always felt this fantasy story with very interesting visuals, VFX action, taking inspiration from mystical, spiritual India, I felt the subject had some potency and I always felt the audience will come in hoards to watch this film. And since we are talking now after the release.”
Netflix
Descendant
This documentary about the legacy of an illegal slave ship promises to be hard-hitting. It streams on the OTT giant from October 21
Zee5
Bimbisara
This is Telugu film that released this year and is filled with fantasy. After a successful run commercially, it’s streaming on Zee5 from October 21.
Tripling
For fun and frolic, tune in to watch Tripling season 3 as the three siblings are back but this time, their parents wanting to separate and they finding another conflict in their lives.
SonyLIV
Oke Oka Jeevitham
This immensely entertaining and engaging Sci-fi drama is a film you shouldn’t miss. It has already begun streaming on SonyLIV from today. Do watch it and be in awe!
Amazon Prime Video
Four More Shots Please Season 3
If Hollywood has Sex and the City, we have Four More Shots Please season 3. And two seasons prior to this. The girl gang is back with newer conflicts and chaos. And perhaps, intimacy.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Saakini Daakini is much more fun than the original
Although a remake, Saakini Daakini is its own beast. Revved-up and roaring with feminine power, the adrenaline just flows. It has terrific action pieces where the girls seem to be doing their own stunts and doing them pretty passionately.
Gul Panag on World Mental Health Day: ‘Only if mind can be harnessed can you do anything worthwhile in life’
In an interview with Firstpost, actor Gul Panag talks about dealing with her mental health, her role in SonyLIV’s Good Bad Girl, maintaining work-life balance and more.
The Midnight Club review: Mike Flanagan’s latest is full of bright ideas
In his latest series for Netflix, Flanagan explores the afterlife through a fairly bizarre, but ultimately effective premise.