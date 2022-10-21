This Diwali weekend, here’s what you catch and watch on OTT.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Brahmastra

This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer was a blockbuster at the box-office and is now going to stream on Disney Hotstar from October 23. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Ayan Mukerji spoke about the success of the film and said, “If I have to be honest, I did feel we were on to something that would excite the audience. This feeling was there, the instinct was very strong. It was a very new, unformed kind of a film. I always felt this fantasy story with very interesting visuals, VFX action, taking inspiration from mystical, spiritual India, I felt the subject had some potency and I always felt the audience will come in hoards to watch this film. And since we are talking now after the release.”

Netflix

Descendant

This documentary about the legacy of an illegal slave ship promises to be hard-hitting. It streams on the OTT giant from October 21

Zee5

Bimbisara

This is Telugu film that released this year and is filled with fantasy. After a successful run commercially, it’s streaming on Zee5 from October 21.

Tripling

For fun and frolic, tune in to watch Tripling season 3 as the three siblings are back but this time, their parents wanting to separate and they finding another conflict in their lives.

SonyLIV

Oke Oka Jeevitham

This immensely entertaining and engaging Sci-fi drama is a film you shouldn’t miss. It has already begun streaming on SonyLIV from today. Do watch it and be in awe!

Amazon Prime Video

Four More Shots Please Season 3

If Hollywood has Sex and the City, we have Four More Shots Please season 3. And two seasons prior to this. The girl gang is back with newer conflicts and chaos. And perhaps, intimacy.

