With our super hectic routines, most of us feel exhausted and drained at the end of the day. While we all turn to the world of entertainment to cheer us up in the best possible way, light-hearted films provide the perfect kind of therapy. They are filled with laughs, heart-warming moments and characters you can root for and relate to. They help you relax and destress just like a cold lemonade on a hot day. From laugh out loud comedies to feel good comedies, the audience takes solace in watching these shows and movies. If this is what you are looking for then here is our recommendation of happy and heart-warming shows / films which will definitely brighten your day:

Here’s a list of comforting bingeable options to cure your blues:

UNITED KACCHE [ZEE5]

United Kacche on ZEE5 is the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land for a better life and is willing to go to any extent to fulfil this dream that he inherited from his father and grandfather. Out of desperation, he gives his ancestral land as collateral in-lieu of getting a chance to move to England and do any make-shift work but grass is always greener on the other side, and soon after moving to UK, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant in another country. This show is filled with heart-warming moments which many will relate to and Sunil’s comic timing makes the show a must on your weekend list.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 [NETFLIX]

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix revolves around accidental, yet destined meet up between two strangers Ruhaan and Reet, ends up with them visiting Reet’s home town in Rajasthan. Fate leads them to opening up an old secret due to which all hell breaks loose leading to one lie, leading to a whole pile of lies sends Ruhaan and Reet on a scary rollercoaster ride and their tragedy keeps becoming our comedy.

KANJOOS MAKHICHOOS [ZEE5]

Kanjoos Makhichoos on ZEE5 is a story of Jamnaprasad Pandey who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey and Saraswati Pandey, wife Madhurand son Krish, are fed up with Jamna’s penny-pinching habits. Right from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a single rupee unnecessarily. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father’s longstanding wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra. Kunal has aced the role of a miser in this movie and he does complete justice to it by providing laughs and drama.

HAPPY FAMILY, CONDITIONS APPLY [AMAZON PRIME VIDEO]

Happy Family: Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video revolves around the lives of Dolakia’s, a joint family of four generations living under one roof, as they navigate the innumerable highs and lows of their co-existence. It talks about the dysfunction of a family with a unique blend of traditional and modern values. The Dholakias are known for the quirky situations they land up in, the idiocy’s of the family makes them land up in situations that are solved with witty comments and quirkiness.

POP KAUN [DISNEY + HOTSTAR]

Pop Kaun on Disney + Hotstar revolves around a young boy who decides to find his real father. However, the journey turns into a rollercoaster ride that upends his life. Sahil, the politician’s son, enjoys mentioning his father everywhere, but his life takes a turn for the worse when he learns he was adopted and embarks on a journey to find his biological father.

