Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which opened to impeccable numbers across the globe and dominated Barbie in India, has also grabbed eyeballs for various reasons in the country.

The first and foremost is the reference of the Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene featuring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, which has sparked outrage among the Indian audience. In the scene, Jean makes Oppenheimer read Bhagwad Geeta while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse.

Boycott on social media

Netizens bashed this particular scene and demanded to remove it or completely ban the movie in the country.

Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer pic.twitter.com/Gvgi5Brsx4 — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 21, 2023

Can’t we boycott a movie which is insulting our religion? Why are we so comfortable with it? Why are we happy that our holy book is mentioned in this movie? This is really very disgusting! #BoycottOppenheimer#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/x1OhGpAWBs — Prachi Sharma (@divaprachi) July 22, 2023

Shame on India’s censor board for allowing this. Christopher Nolan is a typical Hollywood racist. He completely shut out all the Indian fighters in WWI movie and now he is making crude sexual references with Hinduism. Porno perverts from the West again exploit Hindu texts. https://t.co/qhiifzipNQ — Indian-Americans (@HinduAmericans) July 20, 2023

Florence Pugh’s black dress in Oppenheimer’s sex scene

Another big thing, which has grabbed everyone’s attention is the CGI black dress of Florence Pugh as it was modified for the Indian audience. A Twitterati confirmed that black dress was not a part of the original version as he tweeted, “It was while exchanging notes on Oppenheimer with a friend, who studies in Toronto (Canada), and watched the movie there that I discovered that Florence Pugh isn’t wearing a black dress in the uncensored version.”

The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for florence pugh black dress in #Oppenheimer flawless 👏👏🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m1gw5nUcZj — Ganesh (@lekkala_tweets) July 23, 2023