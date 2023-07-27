Entertainment

From the Bhagavad Gita reference to Florence Pugh's CGI dress: Breaking down Oppenheimer's controversies

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which opened to impeccable numbers across the globe and dominated Barbie in India, has also grabbed eyeballs for various reasons in the country.

The first and foremost is the reference of the Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene featuring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, which has sparked outrage among the Indian audience. In the scene, Jean makes Oppenheimer read Bhagwad Geeta while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse.

Boycott on social media

Netizens bashed this particular scene and demanded to remove it or completely ban the movie in the country.

Florence Pugh’s black dress in Oppenheimer’s sex scene

Another big thing, which has grabbed everyone’s attention is the CGI black dress of Florence Pugh as it was modified for the Indian audience. A Twitterati confirmed that black dress was not a part of the original version as he tweeted, “It was while exchanging notes on Oppenheimer with a friend, who studies in Toronto (Canada), and watched the movie there that I discovered that Florence Pugh isn’t wearing a black dress in the uncensored version.”

