In a career spanning over a decade, Singh has starred as a leading man in diverse feature films that range from period dramas to masala entertainers and modern romances, latest shining example being his latest release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Indian Cinema’s powerhouse performer has left audiences awestruck with his stellar performance in this Karan Johar directorial venture. The versatile actor has once again proved his mettle, captivating viewers with his larger-than-life screen presence and impactful demeanour that sets him apart from his contemporaries.

Having successfully carried the film on his able shoulders, Ranveer once again lit up the screen with his enigmatic presence and remarkable performance as Rocky Randhawa. As the movie is setting cash registers ringing at the box office, we showcase 5 impressive characters portrayed by the powerhouse performer which will be etched in our memory forever:

Bittoo Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat)



With the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, the audience couldn’t help but notice a familiar charm in Ranveer’s portrayal of Rocky Randhawa in the film. It instantly transports you to 2010 and brings back the memories of his character Bittoo Sharma from the widely celebrated debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. The romantic comedy introduced Ranveer Singh to the silver screen as Bittoo Sharma, an ambitious young Delhi boy with dreams of establishing a successful business. Ranveer effortlessly embodied the essence of a Delhi boy, showcasing his magnetic screen presence, exuberant personality, and impeccable portrayal of Bittoo’s emotions and mannerisms. Bittoo may be a character from 2010, but he will forever live on in the heart of the audience.

Ram (Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela)



From a quintessential Delhi-based boy to a rugged and matured lover in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela’, Ranveer’s brilliant transformation in switching to different characters and diverse genres is truly commendable. He successfully portrayed the role of a Gujarati lover boy Ram belonging to a family of goons in this big-budgeted musical romantic film, who later falls in love with a girl from a rival gang (played by Deepika Padukone). Apart from his acting credentials, the actor’s effortless dancing skills took the audience and his female fans by surprise! The film was declared a super hit and was the actor’s first film to enter the 100 crore club.

Bajirao (Bajirao Mastani)

Post the grand success of ‘Ram-Leela’, the massy commercial star collaborated with Bhansali yet again for a period film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. In the film, he portrayed the role of heroic Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), who falls in love with Mastani (Played by Deepika Padukone), a warrior princess from the other community. His mature performance as the warrior won him laurels and accolades from the audience across the globe. The film collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide and Ranveer swept all the major awards that year for his stellar performance.

Allauddin Khilji (Padmaavat)



Scoring a hat-trick with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with ‘Padmaavat’, Ranveer for the first time in his career, portrayed the negative character of Alauddin Khalji, a ruthless Mughal emperor, in this big-budget period action film. ‘Padmaavat’ is Ranveer’s highest-grossing film of his career, which collected over Rs 500 crores at the box office. Not to forget his energetic dance performance in the song ‘Khalli Balli’.

Rocky Randhawa (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)



His portrayal of the charismatic and vibrant Delhi boy character Rocky Randhawa in this Karan Johar directorial venture has garnered humongous praise from critics and audiences alike. Moreover, what impressed everybody was Ranveer’s infectious energy while performing Kathak apart from his incredible acting skills alongside veteran actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Critics have not shied away from calling Ranveer Singh the best actor of his generation, and with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, he has only strengthened that claim. The film’s success has further solidified his position as one of India’s best actor of his generation.