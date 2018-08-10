You are here:

From Avengers: Infinity War to The Dark Knight, this parody Twitter page points out 'goof-ups' from popular films

FP Staff

Aug,10 2018 12:36:02 IST

There are times when Twitter strikes gold. This is one of those times.

A Twitter account with the handle @movie_goofs is fooling movie fans into taking false but hilarious 'goofs' from popular movies seriously. The account, which says in its Twitter bio that it is a parody page, tweets completely made-up and obviously fake criticism of 'mistakes' in extremely well-loved movies. Take a few examples from the movies Back to the Future and The Muppets Take Manhattan:

The page is a parody of a critic who posts mistakes in movies that the makers completely overlooked. The only catch here is that these mistakes aren't really mistakes, and the movie critic, in this case, is completely oblivious to the fact that the inaccuracies he is pointing out are meant to be the way they are.

 

The best part of this page is Twitter users who take the tweets seriously and get angry or attempt to correct @movie_goofs. Like the account's very first tweet, which was about Star Wars:

It sparked some hilarious responses, such as the following:

The page has dished out some seriously funny "observations" in less than one month of its existence:

 

 

 

