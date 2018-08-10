From Avengers: Infinity War to The Dark Knight, this parody Twitter page points out 'goof-ups' from popular films

There are times when Twitter strikes gold. This is one of those times.

A Twitter account with the handle @movie_goofs is fooling movie fans into taking false but hilarious 'goofs' from popular movies seriously. The account, which says in its Twitter bio that it is a parody page, tweets completely made-up and obviously fake criticism of 'mistakes' in extremely well-loved movies. Take a few examples from the movies Back to the Future and The Muppets Take Manhattan:

Back to the Future (1985)

Anachronism Marty McFly drives a DeLorean DMC-12 in 1955, but the DeLorean was first manufactured in 1981. (inspired by @citizen_sane) — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 28, 2018

(by @rygorous)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Revealing mistakes When Gonzo is thrown out of a production company's office during "You Can't Take No for an Answer", his arms flop around in anatomically-impossible ways, revealing the shot was filmed using a lifeless dummy. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 29, 2018

The page is a parody of a critic who posts mistakes in movies that the makers completely overlooked. The only catch here is that these mistakes aren't really mistakes, and the movie critic, in this case, is completely oblivious to the fact that the inaccuracies he is pointing out are meant to be the way they are.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Continuity Many Asgardian characters are shown to be dead at the very beginning of the movie. However, at the end of the previous movie in the continuity, Thor: Ragnarok, all of these characters were still alive. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 25, 2018

The Dark Knight (2008) Factual error When driving, Batman's motorcycle ("Batpod") makes a sound that continually rises in pitch endlessly. This is impossible, since the human auditory system has only a limited range of pitches which are audible. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 26, 2018

(by @sixdegreesofcb)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Character error In the scene where he's interrogated by the Batman (Christian Bale), the Joker (Heath Ledger) gets Harvey Dent and Rachel's locations mixed up. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) August 5, 2018

The best part of this page is Twitter users who take the tweets seriously and get angry or attempt to correct @movie_goofs. Like the account's very first tweet, which was about Star Wars:

Star Wars (1977) Continuity Ben Kenobi says that Luke's father is dead. Throughout the rest of the movie we see that Luke's father is alive and well. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 25, 2018

It sparked some hilarious responses, such as the following:

Completely disagree that this is a continuity error. When you photograph something, it may show up in a different size depending on how it is projected. — 🌊Laurie M DefendtheConstitution! (@lauriedtmann) July 30, 2018

I think that's also a stretch... — 🌊Laurie M DefendtheConstitution! (@lauriedtmann) July 31, 2018

Of all the things about that movie - this is what bothers you? Let’s not mention the taking Lion, Tin Man or Scarecrow. Or the fact that there are flying monkeys. This are all able to exist in the story because IT WAS A DREAM. Which is why the tornado thing works. Ugh! 🙄 — Michael (@Michael_USA1) August 7, 2018

This entire thread is wrong, obviously written by someone who either hasn't seen the film, or just copied and pasted anything they found online. Or both. — Garbage Boy (@TrashManGarbage) August 7, 2018

The page has dished out some seriously funny "observations" in less than one month of its existence:

Star Wars (1977) Anachronism Han Solo claims the Millennium Falcon made the Yellow Brick Road in twelve choruses of "We're Off to See the Wizard". However, the opening titles indicate that Star Wars is set "a long time ago", decades before the song was written. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 31, 2018

Cosmos (2014) Continuity In the 1980 Television series, the lead character is played by Carl Sagan. In the 2014 reboot, the character is played by Neil deGrasse Tyson, who looks and sounds nothing like Carl Sagan. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 28, 2018

Fight Club (1999) Continuity In the car crash scene, Tyler is driving and Edward Norton's character is in the passenger seat, but after the car flips over, Tyler crawls out of the passenger's side and pulls Norton's character out of the driver's seat. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 26, 2018

Under the Skin (2013) Revealing mistakes When Scarlett Johansson asks multiple Scottish men for directions, none of them notice or react to the fact that they're talking to famous American actress Scarlett Johansson, revealing that they are actually actors following a script. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 27, 2018

The Matrix (1999)

Visual inconsistency When Morpheus holds out the pill to Neo, the reflection of the pill in his sunglasses' right eye is red, while the reflection of the pill in his left eye is blue, but the sunglasses do not have colored lenses. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 27, 2018

Fight Club (1999)

Character error The bartender in Seattle calls Edward Norton's character "Tyler Durden", the name of Brad Pitt's character. (by @hotmultimedia) — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 27, 2018

Stop Making Sense (1984) Costume error During the song "Girlfriend is Better", David Byrne wears a suit that distractingly obviously does not fit him properly. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 29, 2018

Spartacus (1960) Plot hole In the scene where the Romans try to locate the rebel leader Spartacus in the captured slave army, most of the other slaves also identify themselves as being named "Spartacus". The movie never explains this coincidence. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 30, 2018

Jaws (1975) Revealing mistake After Brody (Roy Scheider) says they will need a bigger boat to catch the shark, you can see in the following shots they're actually still on the same boat. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 30, 2018

(by @AndyMyers101) Inception (2010) Production error In all currently available releases of the movie, the final few seconds of the final scene are missing. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 31, 2018

Planet of the Apes (1968) Plot hole It is never explained how or why the Statue of Liberty was transported from Earth to the planet of the apes. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) July 31, 2018

(by @aubreyclayton) Speed (1994) Factual error For the vast majority of the film’s runtime, no passengers ever get on or off the bus. In reality, buses must frequently discharge old passengers and pick up new ones. pic.twitter.com/fChx7vmQXQ — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) August 2, 2018

(by @rygorous) There Will Be Blood (2007) Character error Contrary to Daniel Plainview's claims, it would be extremely hard if not impossible to drink someone's milkshake through a straw that reaches all the way across the room. pic.twitter.com/9twe7DOV8s — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) August 4, 2018

(by @refreshingtime) The Godfather (1972) Production error Don Vito Corleone's (Marlon Brando) speech is slurred and often hard to understand, as if he has cotton balls in his mouth. — movie_goofs (@movie_goofs) August 9, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 12:36 PM