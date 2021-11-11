From attacking Mamata to slamming B'wood 'A'-listers, five controversial statements by Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress was taken to task many on social media including Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi for reportedly saying that India achieved freedom in the year 2014 and that Independence in 1947 was 'alms'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has hit headlines again.

On Thursday the Queen actress was taken to task many on social media including Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi for reportedly saying that India achieved freedom in the year 2014 and that Independence in 1947 was “alms”.

Ranaut made the statement at a news channel programme, saying in Hindi that the country’s independence in 1947 “was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms),” adding that India attained “freedom came in 2014,” purportedly referring to BJP’s victory in the 2014 general elections.

This is far from the first time the actress has made news for her controversial remarks. Let's take a brief look at previous such statements:

Terming the protesting farmers as “terrorists”:

Earlier this year, during the farmers’ over the three farm laws passed by the Union government, singer Rihanna had questioned the lack of media coverage of the issue. Ranaut had replied to the singer, saying that the protestors were not farmers, but “terrorists who are trying to divide” the country.

She also called Rihanna a “fool”, adding that China was trying to make India a colony like the USA.

She also got into a war of words with singer Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh, calling him a “Khalistani” due to his support to the farmers.

Saying that many A-list stars would be jailed if the NCB investigates them:

Following the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranaut offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with the case, claiming that the Raabta actor “knew some dirty secrets” and was killed for the same reason. She had also said that if the agency decided to investigate “Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars”.

Comparing her office demolition to Ram Mandir:

After a demolition drive was carried out at the Manikarnika actor’s home and office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 34-year-old actor said that the building was the “Ram temple” for her, where “Babur has come”. She added that while the “Ram temple will be broken again”, it will be rebuilt once more.

Calling Karan Johar “the kingpin of movie mafia”

After Rajput’s death, Ranaut released a video attacking the Hindi film industry and accused Karan Johar to be “the main culprit of movie mafia”. She accused Johar of ruining many careers and lives, adding that she was next on his list.

Her tweets on the post-election violence in West Bengal:

After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s victory in the state elections this year, the Simran actor had commented on the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. In a series of tweets, she called Banerjee unmentionable names and called on Prime Minister Modi to “tame” Mamata by using his "Virat Roop" from “early 2000s”.

The actor’s account was suspended permanently by Twitter following the comments.