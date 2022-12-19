From Ashton Kutcher to Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood's celebration for Argentina's FIFA World Cup win was truly special
Ashton Kutcher flaunted his Argentina tee and dedicated it to Messi. Reese Witherspoon shared a video on her Instagram story and couldn’t help but go wow at Messi‘s win and subsequent celebration.
Last night was truly the night of Argentina and Lionel Messi. Messi was undoubtedly on top of the moon, but surprisingly also on top of the table after Argentina’s breathtaking FIFA World Cup victory over France in a thrilling match that went down the wire and was decided on penalties at the Lusail Stadium. They beat the defending champions France in a thrilling penalty shootout after the score was equal at 2-2.
This is how some of the Hollywood celebrities reacted.
Ashton Kutcher flaunted his Argentina tee and dedicated it to Messi.
For Messi pic.twitter.com/122mqVcCvr
— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) December 18, 2022
Reese Witherspoon shared a video on her Instagram story and couldn’t help but go wow at Messi‘s win and subsequent celebration.
Alessandra Ambrosio shared a video of her children jumping on the couch as they watched the game.
The Brazilian beauty shares her 14-year-old daughter Anja Louise, and 10-year-old Noah Phoenix with her ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur.
After the match, Messi had said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy.
“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one. It took so long, but here it is,” Messi said. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”
Argentina won the World Cup after 36 years. Maradona last won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi etches himself into footballing folklore as Argentina lift title in Qatar after 36 years
Lionel Messi sits alongside the eternal Diego Armando Maradona – as comfortably the greatest player of his generation to win his country the World Cup title. That boy from Rosario now has the world at his feet, just like he was always meant to.
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Watch Lionel Messi's goals against Les Bleus in summit clash at Lusail
Lionel Messi, playing his final World Cup game, converted a penalty in the 23rd minute before scoring again in extra time (109'), putting Argentina ahead on each occasion in the World Cup final against France.
FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi becomes first to score at all stages of single WC
Lionel Messi's goal from the spot in the 23rd minute of the game made him the only player to score in all stages of a World Cup, which includes the group stages, the round of 16s, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.