Last night was truly the night of Argentina and Lionel Messi. Messi was undoubtedly on top of the moon, but surprisingly also on top of the table after Argentina’s breathtaking FIFA World Cup victory over France in a thrilling match that went down the wire and was decided on penalties at the Lusail Stadium. They beat the defending champions France in a thrilling penalty shootout after the score was equal at 2-2.

This is how some of the Hollywood celebrities reacted.

Ashton Kutcher flaunted his Argentina tee and dedicated it to Messi.

Reese Witherspoon shared a video on her Instagram story and couldn’t help but go wow at Messi‘s win and subsequent celebration.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a video of her children jumping on the couch as they watched the game.

The Brazilian beauty shares her 14-year-old daughter Anja Louise, and 10-year-old Noah Phoenix with her ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur.

After the match, Messi had said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy.

“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one. It took so long, but here it is,” Messi said. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

Argentina won the World Cup after 36 years. Maradona last won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986.

