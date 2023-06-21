Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush‘ released on June 16 with a lot of fanfare, but the reactions of critics and audiences were severely polarized, tilting more towards dismal and disappointing. The cast of the original show ‘Ramayan‘ in particular, were shocked at the incompetency displayed by the team of this opus. One of the first reactions came from Arun Govil, the actor who played the role of Lord Ram back in 1987.

Arun Govil

While giving an interview to ABP News, the veteran actor said, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes.”

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna, another veteran of the industry, had some questions for the makers. “Raavan may be scary, but how can look like Chandrakanta’s Shivdutt – vishpurush? He was a pandit. You will be shocked how can someone imagine and design Raavan in this manner. I remember when the film was announced, Saif had said he’l make the character humourous. I had said then as well – ‘Who the hell are you to change characters of our epic?’ This was the question Khanna had.

He added, “Couldn’t Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler.”

Dipika Chikhlia (who played Sita in Ramayan)

The actress told PTI, “Every time it is going to come back on screen, be it for TV or movie, it is going to have something, which is going to hurt people because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made. (But) what really pains me is why are we constantly trying to make Ramayana every year or two years.”

She added, “Ramayana is not (for) entertainment value; it is something that you learn from. It is a book, which is being passed down to us by generations and this is what our sanskars (values) are all about.”

Sunil Lahri (as Lakshman)

In a video that he shared, Lahri said, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can’t play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn’t find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor).”

