One actor who has always owned his characters and performed them flawlessly is Abhishek Banerjee. The actor has carved out a distinctive position in the hearts of the audience and filmmakers by playing a variety of roles, such as Jaana, Hathoda Tyagi, or Jaffa, and has evolved into the preferred option for industry producers. Today, as the star turns a year older, several celebrities in the film fraternity have taken to social media to wish him.

Taking to social media, Bhediya and Stree director, Amar Kaushik writes “Happy Birthday mere bhai”

Amar Kaushik also shares an unseen footage of Banerjee and writes “Keeping dancing like this”

Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon writes “Can’t NOT laugh when you are around! Hoping to work together soon Banerjeeee!”

To which Abhishek replies “Hopefully soon coz I need my improvisation partner”

Tara Sutaria takes to social media and wishes Abhishek as she writes “Happy, happy birthday @nowitsabhi I hope you’re celebrating yourself and having the best day. Can’t WAIT to show everyone what we’ve created in #Apurva!!! See you soon and big hugs” To which he replies “Thank you APURVA !! waiting for the world to see the madness”

Anushka Sharma takes to social media and writes “ Happy Birthday Abhishek Wishing you love and light always”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in films like Stree 2, Dream Girl 2, Apruva, and Section 84.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.