From Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai to Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar: A look at OTT releases of this week

The desperately awaited January is finally here. And it won’t be wrong to say that more than celebrating the New Year, movie buffs across the nation were desperately waiting for the month to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s extravaganza Pathaan. Now, while we are still waiting for Pathaan and have ventured into a new month, it is time to update your list of the new OTT releases. And before we move ahead we must inform you that this week is high on mystery thrillers. The week also brings the megastar Amitabh Bachchan to your screens. So what are you waiting for? The time is right to update your OTT subscriptions, as we have pulled together a list of new OTT releases of this week.

Uunchai



Marking a big screen comeback after seven long years, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya truly hit it out of the park all over again. Barjatya’s multi-starrer film Uunchai managed a successful run at the box office during its release in November last year. Therefore, treating the fans to the much-appreciated film is finally premiering on the OTT. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, Uunchai will premiere on Zee5 on 6 January.

Taaza Khabar



Much-loved YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam is finally making his OTT debut this week. Coming as Vasant Gawde, Bhuvan will now entertain you on Disney + Hotstar from 6 January in the comedy-drama series Taaza Khabar.Himank Gaur’s directorial, apart from Bhuvan, features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla, J.D. Chakravarthi, Deven Bhojani, and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in prominent characters.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne



After entertaining audiences on the big screen, multi-talented Diljit Dosanjh is coming to your screens with his Punjabi comedy musical romantic film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne on 6 January. You can enjoy the terrific comic timing of Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta on Zee 5. And we must warn you, as chances are really high that you will laugh till your stomach hurts. The movie is helmed by Honsla Rakh’s famed director Amarjit Singh and is penned by Naresh Kathooria.

HIT: The Second Case



After impressing movie buffs with his performance in Major and shattering the box office with his latest theatrical release, Adivi Sesh is coming along with his Telugu thriller actioner HIT 2. The sequel of HIT: The First Case promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, as Telugu is rumoured to be eerily similar to the infamous Shraddha Walkar murder case, which left the whole nation in shock. HIT 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 January.

The Pale Blue Eye



Based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same title, The Pale Blue Eye will keep up your mystery quotient, as after impressing the critics with his work, in Amsterdam and Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale is coming to your screens to exhibit the mystery crime story. Starring Harry Melling along with Bale, The Pale Blue Eye revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders. Once again collaborating with Bale and filmmaker Scott Cooper after Hostiles and Out Of The Furnace, the crime horror will premiere on Netflix on 6 January.

