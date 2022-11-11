From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actors who have pledged to donate their organs
As Lalu Prasad Yadav's second daughter has pledged to donate her kidney to her father, here are the names of some Bollywood celebrities that have pledged to donate their organs.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Lalu Prasad Yadav’s second daughter Rohini will be donating her kidney to her father for his operation in Singapore. Yadav has been suffering from a kidney ailment for some years and will be undergoing an operation soon. “Rohini has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life,” a family member said in a statement to PTI.
What is Organ donation?
Organ donation is the process of surgically removing an organ or tissue from one person (the organ donor) and placing it into another person (the recipient). Transplantation is necessary because the recipient’s organ has failed or has been damaged by disease or injury.
Bollywood celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
Amitabh Bachchan
The legend has pledged to donate his eyes
Priyanka Chopra
Over the years, she has been participating in a lot of philanthropic work and speaking about global issues. During an event organised by the Army Organ Revival and Transplantation Authority, she said, “You read about transplant, see it in the movies, and watch it on TV. But only until you go through it, does the value of it hit you…I hope that when I die I can make a difference by donating my body.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Tying up with Eye Bank Association of India, this Miss World 1994 and global star too has pledged to donate her eyes.
Salman Khan
“It’s simple to donate bone marrow—you don’t have to spend money on it. I think everybody should go and donate their bone marrow,” said Khan, who has pledged to donate his bone marrow. The world is aware of his charitable organization Being Human.
Aamir Khan
On the occasion of Maharashtra Cadaver Organ Donation Day in 2014, Aamir Khan pledged to donate every organ of his body- Kidney, lungs, liver, and eyes.
Rani Mukerji
This actress has pledged to donate her eyes. She said in a statement, “Two eyes donated can light up the lives of two or even four blind people. It is a wonderful feeling to be part of the cause.”
