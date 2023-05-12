IIFA is an award ceremony known for glitz and grandeur, and stars’ performances. And as the 2023 edition nears its date, here are some of the ceremony’s best performances- From Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rekha:

Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan

The trio danced on 2005’s biggest song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli and enthralled the Amsterdam crowd with their infectious energy.

Rekha

The evergreen diva danced with all élan at IIFA 2018 and this was truly a performance to remember

Sridevi

When she danced, the globe stood still. Her performance on her evergreen dance numbers at the 2013 edition is for the ages.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

This dynamic duo shook a leg on their song from War and the rest is history.

IIFA 2023

The action hero of Bollywood – Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dazzle at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards this year! Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann take the stage at the IIFA awards night.