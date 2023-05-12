From Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rekha, here are the best IIFA performances
IIFA is an award ceremony known for glitz and grandeur, and stars’ performances. And as the 2023 edition nears its date, here are some of the ceremony’s best performances- From Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rekha:
Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan
The trio danced on 2005’s biggest song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli and enthralled the Amsterdam crowd with their infectious energy.
Rekha
The evergreen diva danced with all élan at IIFA 2018 and this was truly a performance to remember
Sridevi
When she danced, the globe stood still. Her performance on her evergreen dance numbers at the 2013 edition is for the ages.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff
This dynamic duo shook a leg on their song from War and the rest is history.
IIFA 2023
The action hero of Bollywood – Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dazzle at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards this year! Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann take the stage at the IIFA awards night.
The IIFA awards and weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.
Enjoy a weekend full of glamour and fashion, see the stars hit the green carpet, and celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, as the IIFA Awards lights up Etihad Arena this month!
Book your tickets now at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/events for a weekend full of glitz and glamour of IIFA!
