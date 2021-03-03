From Alia Bhatt to Siddhanth Kapoor, celebrities wish Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

'Happy birthday to my soul,' wrote Shraddha’s elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor, wishing the actress

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday, 3 March. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Teen Patti. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha has made her mark in the film industry with hit films like Aashiqui 2 and Haider. Birthday wishes are pouring in for Shraddha from her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Here's a look at some of the birthday posts for the actress

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and wished her ‘fellow fishy’. Posting a picture of the birthday girl, Alia wished that Shraddha gets all the love and light in the universe.

Shraddha’s co-star in the hit 2018 film Stree, actor Rajkummar Rao posted a cute photo of the duo along with a note. Rajkummar wrote, “Keep shining my friend”.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na famed actor Genelia Deshmukh shared pictures of Shraddha and herself from a fashion show. Posting the pictures, Genelia said that she is always rooting for Shraddha. Genelia added that her sons Riaan and Rahyl have sent their love for the birthday girl. Shraddha has worked with Genelia’s husband Riteish Deshmukh in the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Shraddha’s elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor penned a heartwarming birthday note on social media. Sharing an adorable picture of the siblings, Siddhanth extended greetings to his ‘soul.’

See the post

Currently, Shraddha and Siddhanth are in the Maldives for their cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding. Shraddha’s photos with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha from her birthday party are also going viral on social media.

On the work front, Shraddha will be reportedly seen in a film titled Naagin which is expected to release in late 2021 or early 2022. The movie will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.