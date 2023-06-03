Waluscha De Sousa is currently basking in the love for her character Garima Kalra in Crackdown Season 2 where she plays a grey shaded ruthless ISI agent who is determined to get what she wants no matter what. Earlier, in Season 1, Waluscha received rave reviews and was applauded for her negative character as well.

Talking about her experience, Waluscha shares, “With Garima and Zainab I got to explore both sides of the spectrum completely. From playing a demure and gentle Kashmiri housewife to playing an ISI agent, who is a ruthless and fearless. As an actor, it gives me absolute artistic satisfaction. Zainab in Tanaav required me to be subtle and strong at the same time and every nuance was accounted for and enhanced the gravity of an overall controlled performance. While Garima in Crackdown needed me to be bold in expression.”

From playing Zainab Riaz – a docile Kashmiri housewife in Tanaav to Garima Kalra an ISIS Agent in Crackdown season 1&2 Waluscha enjoyed doing two different character.

Crackdown season 2 is now streaming on Jio Cinemas. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the show features Waluscha De Sousa, Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgoankar and Freddy Daruwala.

