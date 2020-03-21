From 93 Days to Outbreak and The Rain, watch these pandemic-themed TV shows and films during self-isolation

In the time of a deadly pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, many of us have chosen to isolate ourselves at home. Time passes even more slowly when one has nothing to do, but streaming platforms almost always save the day.

Adweek notes that people are now drifting towards content that seems to mirror their current reality like the sci-fi drama Contagion, which has witnessed a significant rise in its viewership since the outbreak. So, we scouted the streaming services and compiled a list of some pandemic-themed TV shows and movies (some good, some bad) that you can watch during this period of self-isolation.

(Caution: Not for the faint-hearted)

The Rain



This Danish Netflix Original follows the outbreak of a virus in Scandinavia after heavy rainfall. Two siblings Simone and Rasmus take refuge in a bunker and leave it six years after, only to realise that the virus had wiped out most of the population. They encounter some more young survivors and set out on a journey across Scandinavia in the hope of finding more people like the. The Rain currently has two seasons, but Netflix renewed it for a third and final instalment in 2019, reports Variety.

93 Days



Based on true events, 93 Days tells the story of the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria and how it affected the health workers treating infected cases. Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover and Bimbo Manuel play pivotal roles in the drama. The film also pays an homage to Ameyo Adadevoh who dedicatedly worked towards containing the disease by quarantining patient zero.

Outbreak



Available on YouTube and Google Play for about Rs 120 for rent, Outbreak stars Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman, Donald Sutherland, and Rene Russo. The film chronicles the spread of an unstoppable killer virus which somehow makes its away to America via an African monkey and how a group of arm doctors work tirelessly to find a cure.

12 Monkeys



Loosely based on the film of the same name, this show created by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett shows two strangers travelling back into time to save the world from a viral outbreak. The show began in 2015 and its fourth and final season ended in 2018.

Between



The story focuses a small town called Pretty Lake where a mysterious disease wipes out the population aged 22 and older. The government quarantines the town, leaving all folks to fend for themselves.

The Strain

Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan adapted their own trilogy series of the same name into a TV show which explores how a doctor is called in to investigate the death of all passengers onboard a flight. He and his team eventually discover that the deaths are linked to a vampiric virus which goes back thousands of years. The Strain is currently available on Hotstar.

The Hot Zone



The mini-series is based on a book of the same name, about the origins of Ebola, by Richard Preston. Julianna Margulies plays a veterinary pathologist, the first to spot this virus in monkeys. She puts her life on the line to study the virus for which there was no known cure then. The cast also includes Topher Grace and Liam Cunnigham in supporting roles.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 09:03:51 IST