Friendship Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Asha Negi-Ridhi Dogra; off-screen BFFs in Bollywood and TV

Although real friendships might sound rare in the entertainment industry, many stars constantly grab headlines for their unbreakable bond. Depending on your personality traits, you will have different friends for different aspects of your life. There is that one friend for all things healthy, with whom you hang out at the gym, and take Pilates classes. Then there’s one you hang out with at parties and let your hair down. Meanwhile, there’s another category, that one friend who always stays in the back of your mind despite being away from you.

With Friendship Day 2023 just around the corner on 6 August, it is time to pay attention to all those special friendships. Here are some of the Bollywood and TV BFFs who share an awe-inspiring bond and give out some serious friendship goals:

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Along with their much-talked-about on-screen friendship, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have a strong off-screen bond as well. Their adorable social media banter keeps their brotherly bond in the headlines. The two actors, who first appeared together in the 2014 film Gunday, have never shied away from declaring their love for each other on social media with cute nicknames and shenanigans on the football field.

As per a report by Filmfare, actor Arjun Kapoor said in an interview that, “I think in a profession where many people wouldn’t want us to be friends, we’ve managed to retain the core values of being friends and I hope that continues.”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s cute gesture on Ranveer Singh’s birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Sargun Mehta, Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra

The actress trio Sargun Mehta, Asha Negi, and Ridhi Dogra always have the nicest things to say about each other. They were even seen vacationing in Sri Lanka together a few years back. Actress Sargun Mehta wrote on social media while sharing a picture from the vacation, “We have grown to like and love each other and this happened without any effort to do so; because bonds like these come from the heart.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)



Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s bond goes back decades. The two have worked together on films such as Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale, among others. They have always been there for each other in good times and in bad. Their on-screen friendship is one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol FanClub (@srkajolworld)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora

Sisters and closest friends to each other, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora can be spotted hanging out together, no matter what the event. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and even if one is missing, it becomes a caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



In the above picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned it, “This is us. Where is Lolo?”

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani share a similar taste in everything from clothes and bags. They are often seen tagging together at Yoga classes or dancing their heart out at a party.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Just like them, there are many such bonds in the media and entertainment industry that seem unwilling to break with time.