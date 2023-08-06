Friendship Day 2023: From 'Ye Dosti' to 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', top Bollywood songs for your celebration

Friends are the ones who lend a listening ear even at 3 am when we need to rant or pour out our feelings. They are our personal therapists, and guess what? No fees are required! Their approval of our crush holds immense significance for us. Friends tolerate our cringy talks and late-night tantrums, making them the only ones who can handle all of that.

Friendship Day is a special occasion to honour the bonds we share with our closest pals. Bollywood’s treasure trove of friendship songs evokes feelings of camaraderie and togetherness, reminding us of cherished moments with our friends through soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Here are some song recommendations to make this day even more special!

1. “Atrangi Yaari” from the film Wazir (2015) celebrates the beauty of unusual friendships, sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. If you want to cherish your unique and unusual friendship, this is the song for you!

2. “Ye Dosti” is a heartbreaking song to dedicate to your Veeru or Jay, capturing the depth of affection for a dear friend, sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. This is one of the classic songs that has to be on your friendship day playlist.

3. “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) became the anthem of friendship. Voiced by Arijit Singh, this song will surely make you miss your childhood buddy.

4. “Dil Chahta Hai” the title song from the iconic film depicting the journey of three friends holds an essential place in this list. With Shankar Mahadevan’s soulful vocals, this will make you feel nostalgic. (Who knows, you might plan a trip together after this)

5. Talking about friendship songs, there’s no way we will forget “Yaaron Dosti” by KK. It is a timeless track that expresses feelings of appreciation and admiration for a dear friend.

And here are some additional songs to make you miss your buddy:

‘Daaru Desi’ from Cocktail (2012).

‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan’ from Yaarana (1981)

‘Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai’ from Chashme Baddoor (2013)

‘Woh Din’ from Chhichhore (2019)

‘Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe’ from 3 Idiots (2009)

Listening to these soul-stirring melodies will undoubtedly reignite the cherished memories and nostalgia of the beautiful bond you share with your closest pals on this Friendship Day. So, grab your buddies, turn up the music, and celebrate the magic of friendship with these unforgettable tunes!