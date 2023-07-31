Friendship Day 2023: Chhichhore to Munna Bhai MBBS, Bollywood movies you must watch with your friends

Your friends are like the family you get to choose. They are the people who are not your blood but the bond is nothing less than that. Unfortunately, our busy schedules often make it tough to catch up with them regularly. However, with Friendship Day just around the corner, we’ve got the perfect excuse to spend some quality time together. How about hosting a fantastic movie night featuring timeless classics? Here are a few movie recommendations for you and your buddies to make good memories.

Let’s start with Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari’s heartwarming 2019 film that revolves around the camaraderie between college hostel students while shedding light on the pressures young minds face. This movie has the talented Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role along with many others.

Next up, we have 3 Idiots from 2009. The touching yet hilarious story of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan always manages to tug at our heartstrings. Their friendship’s simplicity makes us reminisce about the friends we made during our college days, especially that one eccentric buddy who always thought outside the box.

Then there’s Dil Chahta Hai from 2001, a movie we all can relate to through either Akash, Sameer, or Sidharth’s characters. If not, we probably have a friend who mirrors one of them. This film has a magical way of rekindling long-lost friendships.

Moving back to 1971, Anand tells a deeply touching tale of friendship between a terminally-ill patient and his doctor-turned-friend. Rajesh Khanna’s portrayal of the title role has left an indelible mark on our hearts, making this story timeless.

Switching gears to a more recent gem, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a 2018 family entertainer directed by Luv Ranjan, showcasing the true strength of friendship. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh, this film celebrates the unbreakable bonds of companionship. You can stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.

Another fantastic addition to the list is Veere Di Wedding, Shashanka Ghosh’s 2018 multi-starrer featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania, and Swara Bhaskar. The movie follows four childhood friends reuniting for Kalindi’s (Kareena’s) engagement and embarking on a memorable trip to Thailand, where they rediscover their deep bond and love for each other. You can catch Veere Di Wedding on ZEE5.

If you’re in the mood for a perfect blend of nostalgia and friendship goals, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani from 2013 will take center stage. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, this family entertainer was a blockbuster hit that beautifully celebrates love and friendship. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about friendship, how can we forget Munna Bhai and Circuit? Munna Bhai MBBS from 2003 showcases the unique bond between a goon and his loyal assistant-cum-friend. The dialogues in the film showcase the great importance they hold in each other’s lives, making it a heartwarming experience.

These movies are just a glimpse of Bollywood’s vast collection that beautifully celebrates the essence of friendship through heartwarming stories. So, which one will you be enjoying with your buddies this Friendship Day?