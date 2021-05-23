Friends: The Reunion to stream on ZEE5 simultaneously with the US and rest of the world on 27 May
The Friends: Reunion episode will bring together the superhit 90’s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.
Friends: The Reunion special will be made available for Indian viewers on ZEE5 on 27 May at 12.32, said the streamer today. The hour-long episode will stream simultaneously with the US and rest of the world.
Airing on @hbomax & ... 😝#StayTuned https://t.co/sGFleBgk63 pic.twitter.com/JVZcK0qsPx
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 23, 2021
In addition to the original cast, the reunion will feature guests including soccer legend Beckham, pop stars Bieber and Lady Gaga, K-pop sensation BTS and fashion icons Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne.
Tom Selleck — who appeared in 10 episodes as a love interest of Monica (Cox) —will take part, as will Reese Witherspoon, who played the sister of Rachel (Aniston).
The reunion was filmed at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros Studio lot near Los Angeles, which also served as the original soundstage for the sitcom about a group of close-knit New York friends navigating adulthood.
"Friends is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for Friends fans in India," ZEE5 CEO Manish Kalra said in a statement.
Here is how fans reacted to this development
GUYSSSSSS. I cannot contain my happiness. FRIENDS: The Reunion to air exclusively on @ZEE5India on the premiere date. Could I be more delighted? *Happy Tears* #FriendsReunion #friendsreuniononZee5
— Bhavna Agarwal (@tadfilmy) May 23, 2021
— Vidhi Sheoran (@SheoranVidhi) May 23, 2021
The most important question, finally answered! #FriendsReunion
Friends: The Reunion to Air on Digital Platform ZEE5 in India https://t.co/PbeIKoFmwW
— Karunya Rao (@RaoKarunya) May 23, 2021
(With inputs from agencies)
