Friends: The Reunion special will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 in India; fans send cheer
The special episode of Friends will bring together the superhit 90’s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.
Friends: The Reunion special will be made available for Indian viewers on ZEE5 soon, the streamer announced today. It will premiere in the US platform HBO Max on 27 May.
The highly-anticipated episode will bring together the superhit 90’s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.
Airing on @hbomax & ... 😝#StayTuned https://t.co/sGFleBgk63 pic.twitter.com/JVZcK0qsPx
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 23, 2021
In addition to the original cast, the reunion will feature guests including soccer legend Beckham, pop stars Bieber and Lady Gaga, K-pop sensation BTS and fashion icons Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne.
Tom Selleck — who appeared in 10 episodes as a love interest of Monica (Cox) —will take part, as will Reese Witherspoon, who played the sister of Rachel (Aniston).
The reunion was filmed at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros Studio lot near Los Angeles, which also served as the original soundstage for the sitcom about a group of close-knit New York friends navigating adulthood.
"Friends is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for Friends fans in India," ZEE5 CEO Manish Kalra said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
