You are here:

Friends star Matthew Perry makes Instagram debut; actor shares Chandler Bing's signature dance as first post

The 90's famous sitcom Friends star Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Following the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston, the 50-year-old actor has made his official debut on the photo-sharing platform.

The 50-year-old actor followed his co-star Jennifer Aniston's footsteps, who made a Guinness world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes.

Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomed Perry in a sweet post by sharing a throwback picture.

Check it out here

Just after joining Instagram Perry followed 20 users, including Friends co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. He also followed Reese Witherspoon, Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, and Robert Downey Jr.

The Birds of America star's profile picture shows him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley face balloon. As the actor hadn't posted any pictures yet, but he provided a bio for his followers and wrote, "What is this, my Instagram account?"

Perry gained over 194,000 followers in just a matter of minutes. The actor has already amassed a staggering 1.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

The actor shared his first post of Chandler Bing's signature dance step.

Check it out here

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 14:36:00 IST