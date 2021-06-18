Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc sang 'I'll Be There for You' on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show

American hit sitcom Friends continues to be a favourite of the fans even though its last episode aired in 2004. The six ‘friends’ came together for a reunion with English TV host James Corden. Now a new clip from their time on The Late Late Show has surfaced, reported CNN.

It shows the star cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc — singing the theme song by Rembrandts on a ride with Corden. The six friends can be seen singing in harmony, clapping their hands while Corden joins them.

According to Deadline, the clip was shot for The Late Late Show ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment. However, as the publication states, this was a modified version of the Carpool Karaoke as the Friends cast was riding in a golf cart with Corden.

At the end of the video clip, a scary incident happened as Corden forgot to put the parking brakes on. When the golf cart was stopped and the actors tried getting out, it started to move out. While Corden, Cox and Schwimmer were out immediately when the ride stopped, Kudrow, Aniston, Perry and LeBlanc were sitting in the cart when it started to move back. Luckily, Corden put the brakes in time and the actors got out of the cart safely.

The official Twitter account of The Late Late Show also posted a video from the Friends famed ‘Central Perk’ where the host interviewed the actors.

They played a game called the ‘Friends Test' where it was revealed that Kudrow laughed the most and broke character while filming the show. The actors were also asked to point towards the actor who stole the most from the set and it turns out that Aniston was the one who did that.

The Late Late Show hosted by Corden airs on CBS.