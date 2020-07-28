Friends is 'no 1 show' on HBO Max, followed by Anna Kendrick's Love Life, says Warner Media
Warner Media has revealed that Friends is the top show on HBO Max since its launch on 27 May.
According to a report in Deadline, the revelation comes following an AT&T's earnings call last week, where CEO John Stankey said the service has attracted 4.1 new signups. These include direct outreach and AT&T wireless offers.
The report further adds that even though it is lower than the blockbuster tally for Disney+, it still puts the platform on track to reach its goal of 50 million subscribers in the US by 2025.
Love Life, which starred Anna Kendrick in the first season is ranked as the number 2 series on HBO Max. However, the company has not revealed any specific viewership numbers while releasing the rankings on Monday.
Here's an official announcement from the streamer
.@FriendsTV is the #1 show on @HBOMax, followed closely by #LoveLifeonMax. Other top performers include @bigbangtheory, @DCDoomPatrol, Looney Tunes Cartoons, #NotTooLateShow with @Elmo, #LegendaryMax, @SearchPartyMax, #PerryMasonHBO, @InsecureHBO & more: https://t.co/NHNFmXsLNL pic.twitter.com/rdM7mYFZVZ
— HBO Max PR (@HBOMaxPR) July 27, 2020
According to Variety, The Big Bang Theory is currently in the number three slot.
The streamer has also stated that eight of its originals are in the top 25. These include Love Life, Doom Patrol, Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, ballroom competition series Legendary, Search Party, Close Enough and Expecting Amy.
The streamer also said that both Friends and The Big Bang Theory were, 'performing beyond expectations and driving high levels of engagement on HBO Max.'
As per the report, HBO Max has also stated that the platform is seeing higher viewership than HBO Now, with users spending 70 percent more time there and that its audience is significantly younger than that of HBO. According to HBO Max, 23 percent of its users fall in the 18-24 age bracket.
