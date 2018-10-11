Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra join Henry Cavill in Netflix's adaptation of best-selling fantasy series The Witcher

Actors Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra have boarded the Henry Cavill-starrer Netflix series The Witcher.

Allan, best known for The War of the Worlds and Into the Badlands, will portray Ciri while Chalotra, of Wanderlust fame, will play Yennefer, the streaming giant said in a press release.

Okay, you got us: The enigmatic sorceress Yennefer will be played by Anya Chalotra. Then there's Ciri. From the court at Cintra: Queen Calanthe is Jodhi May. Fledgling sorceress Fringilla is played by Mimi Ndiweni. pic.twitter.com/0njcnyKTk2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 10, 2018

Cavill is playing Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. The cast also includes Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe; Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as her husband, the knight Eist; Adam Levy as the druid Mousesack; MyAnna Buring as the head of the magical academy at Aretuza, Tissaia; Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as novice sorcerers; and Millie Brady as the outcast Princess Renfri. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as an executive producer and showrunner on the series.She also shared the news on Twitter, expressing her how she was thrilled about the Allan and Chalotra as part of the cast.

I couldn't be more thrilled about our ever-growing #Witcher family. Anya, Freya, and the rest of this jaw-dropping cast will slay monsters, your hearts, and everything else we put in front of them. https://t.co/gHkhf1mQlw — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 10, 2018

The Witcher based on the best-selling fantasy series by Andrzej Sapkowski and follows Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Charlotte Brandstrom will direct the portions of the eight-episode first season.

Sakharov will also serve as the executive producer.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 16:27 PM