The Great Indian Kitchen director will also be seen playing a key role in the anthology movie. The film also stars Srinda, Kabani, Rohini, Joju George, Rajisha Vijayan, among others.

Makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Freedom Fight dropped the powerful trailer of the patriotic film on 73rdRepublic Day, 26 January. The trailer is filled with action, emotions and gives a glimpse of the intriguing storyline of the movie.

In the trailer, the female protagonists appear to be dealing with their own issues, which eventually come down to women's freedom from patriarchy that continues to dictate how they live.

Freedom Fight is presented by director Jeo Baby, who was praised for his last realistic Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The film received many positive reviews from the moviegoers and was a tremendous success.

Baby has directed one segment in Freedom Fight that focuses on and highlights women's issues. Besides him, the five-part anthology film is directed by Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Francies Louis, and Jithin Issac Thomas.

Freedom Fight is all set to enthrall spectators on SonyLIV.

Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen won The Kerala State Film Award in categories such as Best Film, Best Sound Design and Best Screenplay. The impact of the critically acclaimed film lasted for months. The movie was the first best Malayalam release of last year.

The movie revolves around the life of a woman who is married to a man from a very traditional and patriarchal society. After the marriage, her life gets confined to the kitchen. The audience praised the director for creating a family drama in a very realistic style.

Apart from this, Baby had also directed Kilometers and Kilometers (2020), Kunju Daivam (2018) and 2 Penkuttikal (2016).

