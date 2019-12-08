Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer must fight back to survive in a stylised video-game world

The trailer of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming an action comedy Free Guy has been released. The film features Reynolds as an NPC (non-playable character) in an open-world video-game (like the Grand Theft Auto franchise) where he is a passive individual with whom things just happen until he receives programming that allows him to be the hero.

Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller, who pretty much lives a mundane life but soon discovers that he’s living in a video game. In the trailer, hostage situations, buildings being blown up and people shooting guns off in the street is depicted as an uneventful and a common thing for Guy. However, things change when Guy begins questioning is it more to just being an innocent bystander?

When Guy picks up a weapon against a bank robber and takes over his glasses, a fellow NPC is shocked to see the character going off-kilter. “This isn’t you. You don’t do this, man,” he yells.

After trying on the glasses, Guy is exposed to a completely different part of Free City — with pathways, missions and rewards laid out in front of him. “Guy, this world, it’s a video game, and it’s full of bad guys,” Jodie Comer’s Molotov Girl tells him. “We need you to be the good guy.”

Watch the trailer here

The world needed a hero, they got a Guy. Watch the trailer for #FreeGuy now! Coming to theaters July 2020. pic.twitter.com/uz573GQ8cT — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 7, 2019

Directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) from a script by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles, Scoob!), Free Guy will hit theaters in July 2020. Levy refers the film as a superhero origin story except without the tights, powers or pre-existing IP. Even though the movie travels between the video game and real world, Levy said, “It’s not just spectacle — it’s very much connected to the characters. It’s the rise of an idealist in a world that is very cynical and dark.”

Apart from Reynolds and Comer (Killing Eve), the film also stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Taika Waititi.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 11:33:21 IST