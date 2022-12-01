The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan has been a synonym of success with his films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Known for playing light-hearted, charming and uber-cool characters, Kartik showed us his versatility in Dhamaka, where he portrayed the character of a news reporter/anchor.

And now, the handsome hunk is pushing the envelope by portraying a dark and intense character in Shashanka Ghosh’s thriller Freddy, which is set to release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer has already garnered a thunderous response on social media and it looks that audience will be bowled by Kartik‘s new avatar.

From gaining 14 kgs to going to a Clinic n learning skills frm dentist

Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me.Pushing my boundaries mentally, physically to forget my real self n turn into Freddy. Glad to hv an amazing team fr dis challenging transformation pic.twitter.com/rQcgNJQZSI — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 29, 2022

While his new avatar of Freddy Ginwala is already making right noise among the fans, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when the actor was asked which is his dream or challenging role, he would like to play, Kartik took a long pause and laughingly said, ‘Ek toh yeh bhi toh hai na mein batana bhi nahi chahta‘. However, he later added, ‘I would like to play a villain, a negative character.”

Well, we hope all producers are hearing what Kartik wants to play next and indeed it would be great to see him playing an antagonist in a movie. What say?

Talking about Freddy, the film also stars Alaya F in a key role and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

