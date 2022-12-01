Entertainment

Freddy star Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dream role: 'I would like to play a villain' | EXCLUSIVE

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Freddy, which is set to release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ganesh Aaglave December 01, 2022 16:58:48 IST
The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan has been a synonym of success with his films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Known for playing light-hearted, charming and uber-cool characters, Kartik showed us his versatility in Dhamaka, where he portrayed the character of a news reporter/anchor.

And now, the handsome hunk is pushing the envelope by portraying a dark and intense character in Shashanka Ghosh’s thriller Freddy, which is set to release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer has already garnered a thunderous response on social media and it looks that audience will be bowled by Kartik‘s new avatar.

While his new avatar of Freddy Ginwala is already making right noise among the fans, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when the actor was asked which is his dream or challenging role, he would like to play, Kartik took a long pause and laughingly said, ‘Ek toh yeh bhi toh hai na mein batana bhi nahi chahta‘. However, he later added, ‘I would like to play a villain, a negative character.”

Well, we hope all producers are hearing what Kartik wants to play next and indeed it would be great to see him playing an antagonist in a movie. What say?

Talking about Freddy, the film also stars Alaya F in a key role and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

