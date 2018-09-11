Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody to premiere at London's Wembley Stadium

In a befitting tribute to arguably Queen's most famous live performance, Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming biopic on the iconic rock band, is set to world premiere at Wembley Stadium in London.

The film, featuring Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury, will screen on 23 October at SSE Arena, part of the same complex as Wembley Stadium where Queen played in front of 72,000 people for the 1985's Live Aid concert.

The gig was once voted the greatest live show of all time by a large selection of musicians and critics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises announced the news on 10 September.

The premiere will be open to the public and the proceeds of which will benefit Mercury Phoenix Trust, the organisation founded in Mercury's name that supports HIV/AIDS initiatives globally.

"We're delighted to be at The SSE Arena, Wembley giving Queen fans the chance to share in what is going to be a fantastic event. The venue is perfect for showcasing the show-stopping performances in the film," Fox's managing director UK Chris Green said.

The film also stars Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Gwilym Lee, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Lucy Bolton.

Bryan Singer, who was replaced by Dexter Fletcher after being accused of lack of professionalism, will get the directing credit on the film.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 13:55 PM