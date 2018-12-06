Fraud Saiyyan first look released; Arshad Warsi's upcoming comedy film to release on 18 January

The first look poster for Arshard Warsi's forthcoming flick Fraud Saiyyan has been unveiled. The makers took to Twitter to share the first look.

In the film, Arshad Warsi's character will reportedly have 13 wives. The poster shows the actor wearing the traditional wedding turban and sherwani with a garland of currency notes around his neck and a casket full of jewellery beside his seat. Several women surround the grinning Warsi as each of them pull at the protagonist's gathbandhan. On the poster is written, "Sab mard kutte nahi hai" (All men are not dogs)

Talking about the film, Warsi said in an interview that comedy and humour seamlessly blend into the narrative, which makes the film interesting. He further said, "The amazing part of the film is that it's a true story and we have given apt title for the film. It's actually based on facts so I enjoyed that. When you hear bizarre truth that time you say, it is not possible but what you will see in the film that time, you will feel amazed that somebody has actually done it."

The superhit 90s song 'Chamma Chamma' from China Gate, which featured Urmila Matondkar, is being revamped for the film. The newest version has ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Mickey Virus actress Elli Avram in the song.

Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha and Disha Jha, comedy film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren in lead role. Fraud Saiyyan will be hitting the screens on 18 January.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 18:57 PM