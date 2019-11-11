Frank Ocean's In My Room; Karol G and Nicki Minaj's Tusa, Tennis' Runner: New music this week

Here is a brief mix of some R&B, soul, and indie pop music that released last week, and should find a spot on your playlist.

Free Nationals and Syd - ‘Shibuya’





Lately, Anderson.Paak's live band Free Nationals has been sharing new music at a rapid pace. Along with 'Shibuya', a heady cocktail of funky instrumentals and Syd's sensual voice, came the announcement of a long due album, out on 13 December. The self-titled record promises star-studded features from Daniel Caeser to a posthumous verse by Mac Miller (in 'Time').

Noah Cyrus and Leon Bridges - ‘July’





Noah Cyrus unveiled the song back in its namesake month. The addition of Leon Bridges' soul-stirring voice augments the listening experience.

Tennis - 'Runner'





Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore of Tennis released their first work of music after almost three years of being away. They also announced their fifth studio album Swimmer. "It began as a guitar riff Patrick recorded while we were living off-grid, anchored in a fisherman's cove called San Juanico," says the description of the song on YouTube.

Beck - 'Dark Places'





Ahead of the release of Hyperspace, Beck dropped 'Dark Places', a moody number he co-wrote with Pharrell Williams. Over the otherworldly synth sounds and acoustic guitar strums, Beck discloses, "Some days I go dark places on my own/ Some days I go dark places in my soul."

Frank Ocean - 'In My Room'





'In My Room' is a delicious surprise single for Frank Ocean's fans, a pre-Christmas delight. Just like 'DHL' he shared in October, he has taken a more rap-oriented direction for this one too.

Tinashe and 6Black - 'Touch & Go'





The low-key, R&B 'Touch & Go' is a conversation between Tinashe and rapper 6Black, telling each other about the shortcomings in their relationship. This is Tinashe's second single from her forthcoming record, Songs For You, after the energetic 'Die A Little Bit' with UK's Ms Banks.

Karol G and Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'





Karol G may have pulled Nicki Minaj out of retirement for 'Tusa'. To this delectable bilingual song she she brings her signature fierceness, a near-perfect complement to Karol's singing.

Rosalía - 'A Palé'





Rosalía swerves away from the flamenco-inspired concoctions she has come to be known for in 'A Palé'. Instead, she unleashes a grittier, more hip hop-leaning side to her, which shows she is not afraid to shock or surprise with her music.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 13:25:42 IST